A schoolboy from Staffordshire said he was "hugely excited" to have discovered a planet 1,000 light-years away.

Tom Wagg, 17, found the planet while doing work experience at Keele University two years ago, but it has taken scientists since then to prove its existence.

Observations were carried out in Chile and at the universities of Geneva and Liege.

The planet, represented by artist David A Hardy, does not have a name yet and a competition has been launched to find one.

Tom, a student at Newcastle-under-Lyme School, said it was a "relief" to have had it confirmed.