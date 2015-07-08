Video

A man has demanded a public apology after receiving a business letter in which his surname had been changed to "Paki".

Amit Damani-Patel, from Leicester, said he was "beyond anger" after reading the letter addressed to "Mr Damani-Paki", from Homeserve, a home emergency repairs business.

The company, based in Walsall, said it had begun an "urgent investigation", adding it was "very sorry for any offence that has been caused."