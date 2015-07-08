Media player
Racial slur victim: 'I'm beyond anger'
A man has demanded a public apology after receiving a business letter in which his surname had been changed to "Paki".
Amit Damani-Patel, from Leicester, said he was "beyond anger" after reading the letter addressed to "Mr Damani-Paki", from Homeserve, a home emergency repairs business.
The company, based in Walsall, said it had begun an "urgent investigation", adding it was "very sorry for any offence that has been caused."
08 Jul 2015
