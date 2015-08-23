Media player
Fire service specialist dogs trained to search in rubble
Kirby is one of two Essex County Fire and Rescue Service dogs trained to search through rubble when buildings collapse or explode.
Handler Graham Currie told BBC Look East's Louise Hubball how he goes about the task of looking for survivors.
23 Aug 2015
