Fire service dog handler Graham Currie with Kirby
Fire service specialist dogs trained to search in rubble

Kirby is one of two Essex County Fire and Rescue Service dogs trained to search through rubble when buildings collapse or explode.

Handler Graham Currie told BBC Look East's Louise Hubball how he goes about the task of looking for survivors.

  • 23 Aug 2015