Will Black Friday chaos repeat itself?

As retailers around England prepare for Black Friday, will they see a repeat of last year's scenes?

Visa predicts £721m will be spent online this year and £1.19bn in stores, a rise of 17% and 4% respectively.

But some retailers have pulled out of the event, after scenes described by some as "troubling" unfolded in some stores last year.

