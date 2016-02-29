Video

A dog has been kept in a 3ft (1m) by 9ft (3m) cage and refused exercise for two years on the orders of police while a court decides its fate.

Pit bull-type dog Stella was seized after her owner was arrested on an unrelated matter in 2014.

Devon and Cornwall Police refused to give specific reasons why the dog could not be exercised. They said she was considered potentially dangerous.

A worker at the kennels said they were told not to exercise dogs brought in under the Dangerous Dogs Act, but said animal welfare should comes first.

A vet described the plight of Stella as "cruel".