Fishermen rescued from sinking trawlers at Dartmouth
Ten French fishermen were rescued when their trawlers began to sink in a Devon harbour.
The Sagitaire and the Saint Christophe were rescued in the early hours at Town Quay, Dartmouth, where they had taken refuge from storms.
An anti-pollution boom has been put around the Saint Christophe amid fears that more than 10,000 litres of diesel could escape.
10 Mar 2016
