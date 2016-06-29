'It's a message of solidarity'
A Polish centre in west London has been inundated with gifts and messages of support from the local community after racist graffiti was written on its doors.

UK ministers and Polish ambassador Witold Sobkow visited the Polish Social & Cultural Association in Hammersmith to promote the message that Europeans are welcome in the country following the EU referendum.

  • 29 Jun 2016