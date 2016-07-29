Video

Lost BBC radio commentary of England winning the World Cup has been found - 50 years on from their triumph.

Frank McFarlane, who went to Worcester College for the Blind, had recorded the match on reel-to-reel tape by holding a microphone near to a pocket radio.

He mentioned this at a school reunion to a BBC Radio 5 live listener who was "99% certain" the audio was lost and got in touch with the corporation.

The BBC did not keep copies of the radio commentary at the time.

Saturday marks 50 years since England beat West Germany 4-2 in the final.