Bebo tycoon Michael Birch invests in 'sad state' Devon village
The US-based social networking entrepreneur Michael Birch has started buying up and renovating buildings in a Devon village.
Mr Birch, who founded Bebo, said generations of his family had lived in Woolsery but the village was in a "sad state".
He is to reopen the pub and a hotel and has already renovated the fish and chip shop.
16 Aug 2016
