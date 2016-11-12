Walnut the whippet's last walk
Hundreds of people joined a dog owner when he took his beloved but poorly whippet Walnut on a final walk.

The story of Walnut and his owner Mark Woods attracted social media attention from all over the world.

Mr Woods took his elderly and sick pet to their favourite beach in Cornwall for a last look at the sea.

Walnut was later put to sleep.

