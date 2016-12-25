Rules for flying drones in the UK

Video

Anyone flying a drone in the UK needs to follow some basic rules.

The drone must always be kept in sight, and must be flown no higher than 400ft (122.9m), or further than 500m away.

Drone users should not fly near airports or other aircraft.

They should keep at least 50m away from people, vehicles, vessels, buildings or structures, unless these are “under the control” of the drone pilot.

The drone pilot should not fly over or within 150m of a congested area or large gathering of people.

They should also get permission from the landowner of wherever they take off and land.

Visit dronesafe.uk for more information.