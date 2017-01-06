Teenager battles with rare sleep disorder

Media player
Teenager William Huntley battles rare sleep disorder
Teenager William Huntley has a rare incurable condition that means he gets little sleep at night.
The 14-year-old repeatedly bangs his head on his bed at his Chesterfield home because of rhythmic movement disorder.
The constant noise keeps the rest of his family awake as well.
Now they have begun a fundraising campaign for a protective bed for William and a soundproof extension to their home.
