Why am I shunned more than a man?

Muslim women who go to jail find it difficult to reintegrate into their community as, unlike men, they are often ostracised by their families.

Two women, both former offenders, have told the BBC they were left isolated and feared for their lives following their release. Their words are spoken by actors to protect their anonymity.

The women's comments are supported by a recent report into the experiences of Muslim women in jails in Wakefield and York.

"In most cases, there is fear of violence or reprisal from their families for 'shaming' the family name and going to prison," it said.

The report, written by charity Muslim Hands, also said the community appeared to be more accepting of male prisoners but considered women offenders to have brought "shame and dishonour."