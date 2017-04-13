CCTV shows 'shocking' railway trespassing

Video

CCTV of young people trespassing on railway lines to take photos and attack line-side equipment has been released by British Transport Police and Network Rail.

The footage, captured in Shipley and Halifax, was released as new figures show more than 8,000 people trespassed on railways in 2016, with more than 900 incidents across Yorkshire.

Hayley Bull, community safety manager at Network Rail, said: "The footage is absolutely shocking; young people in particular need to realise that they are risking their lives when they choose to trespass on the railway."