Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Horse tries to eat BBC Radio Berkshire sports presenter
A horse started chewing on a BBC sports presenter's coat during an interview.
BBC Radio Berkshire's sports editor Tim Dellor was speaking to racing correspondent Sasha Hooper in Newbury when My Dream Boat began misbehaving.
-
19 May 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-39979709/horse-tries-to-eat-bbc-radio-berkshire-sports-presenterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window