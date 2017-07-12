The boxing gym destroyed in the Grenfell fire

Media player
The boxing club that lost its home in the Grenfell fire
The Dale Youth boxing club was based in the Grenfell tower.
A month on from the fire, the volunteers who run the club say the loss of their gym will have a massive impact on the young people who use it.
12 Jul 2017
