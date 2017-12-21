Restoring North East pride in the Metro

Media player
Metro trains in the North East: The past, present and future
A new fleet of Metro trains costing more than £360m is on track to arrive in the North East by 2021.
They will replace the current trains which are showing their age after carrying passengers for nearly 40 years.
We take a look at the first trains to trail blaze the Metro and how their replacements are expected to restore pride in the service.
21 Dec 2017
