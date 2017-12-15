Drunk passengers risk death on railway

Video

Network Rail has released video of inebriated people falling on to rail tracks.

It says of the 7,419 recorded alcohol-related incidents on the railway in 2016/17, 16% took place over "the festive period" between 24 November and 2 January.

The video has been released as part of a Christmas safety campaign, with the people featured therein, according to the operator, "thankfully all right".

The first incident happened at Leeds station, with the other two at Manchester Piccadilly.