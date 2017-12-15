Drunk passengers risk death on railway

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The drunk passengers who fall on to rail tracks
Network Rail has released video of inebriated people falling on to rail tracks.
It says of the 7,419 recorded alcohol-related incidents on the railway in 2016/17, 16% took place over "the festive period" between 24 November and 2 January.
The video has been released as part of a Christmas safety campaign, with the people featured therein, according to the operator, "thankfully all right".
The first incident happened at Leeds station, with the other two at Manchester Piccadilly.
-
15 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window