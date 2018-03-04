Universal Credit: What's the benefit?

Video

The way that benefits are paid in the UK is currently undergoing a complete overhaul.

Since the 1980s, anyone needing help has been able to claim from six means tested benefits, but they are being rolled into a single benefit called Universal Credit.

BBC reporter Ben Moore has been travelling around the UK meeting those who are on the front line of the change, and hearing from those who have experienced problems with the system.

By 2022, more than seven million households are scheduled to receive universal credit.

