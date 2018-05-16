Steel Banglez opens up about depression
Rap producer Steel Banglez opens up about mental health

Rap producer Steel Banglez shares his struggles with battling depression and how he was able to overcome it.

He says talking about his mental health helped him, and he wants other young people to do the same.

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart

