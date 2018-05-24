Video

A woman has warned other mothers facing their children being taken into care to turn their lives around before it's too late.

'Lucy', who's name has been changed to protect her identity, had her daughter taken into care after she became involved in a violent relationship and drugs.

Of more than 31,000 children who left local authority care in the UK last year only a third returned to live with their parents, according to the Department for Education figures.

The rest were adopted, given special guardians or were old enough to leave the care system.