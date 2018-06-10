Video
Domestic abuse: 'It's nice to get up and not get a slap'
About 1.2 million women are estimated to have experienced domestic abuse in the past year in England and Wales, according to the latest crime statistics.
Councils have a legal duty to provide accommodation to people made homeless by domestic abuse.
However, there are concerns that housing benefit reforms could lead to the closure of some refuges.
Police and crime commissioners have warned against a "postcode lottery" and are asking for the government to take action.
