Who was Aethelflaed?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aethelflaed: Who was the warrior queen?
Aethelflaed, a warrior ruler almost lost to history, is being celebrated on the 1,100th anniversary of her death.
But who was the Lady of the Mercians? BBC News tests the historical knowledge of the public.
-
12 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window