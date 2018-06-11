Comforting the fans of my murdered son

Video

Joshua Ribera, aka Depzman, was a rising star in the UK's grime scene.

His debut album reached number one in the UK iTunes hip hop chart before his 18th birthday. A few weeks later, he was stabbed to death.

His mum, Alison Cope, invited his devastated fans into her home and her life to help them grieve his death. She now campaigns against knife crime in schools and prisons.

Video filmed and edited by Ellen Tsang.