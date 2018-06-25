Media player
'Being terminally ill is heartbreaking'
Angela Rose is terminally ill with breast, bone and brain cancer.
She is creating a memory box for each of her three children to have to remember her when she dies.
Angela, from Milton Keynes, was given the idea by her MacMillan nurse.
Video Journalist: Simone Stewart
