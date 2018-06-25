'Being terminally ill is heartbreaking'
Angela Rose is terminally ill with breast, bone and brain cancer.

She is creating a memory box for each of her three children to have to remember her when she dies.

Angela, from Milton Keynes, was given the idea by her MacMillan nurse.

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart

