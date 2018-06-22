'I wanted to know why my brain worked differently'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I wanted to know why my brain works differently'

Becky Tyler has severe quadriplegic cerebral palsy after she was born starved of oxygen.

When she was 10 she asked her mother to find out what had happened.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.

  • 22 Jun 2018