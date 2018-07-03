'You're scared, you're frightened'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

George Ormond case: 'You're scared, you're frightened'

Ex-footballer Derek Bell was abused between the ages of 12 and 16 by former coach George Ormond.

Ormond was convicted of the abuse in 2002. He has now been convicted of abusing a further 18 boys and young men.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.

  • 03 Jul 2018