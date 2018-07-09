Calls to tackle student rubbish

Video

A city's university needs to take more responsibility over the problem of rubbish fly-tipped by students, a councillor says.

Residents living in close proximity to houses let to Coventry students have been telling BBC Coventry and Warwickshire their streets are being turned into "dumping grounds" when students leave.

Councillor Jayne Innes says she will be pushing for the university "to be the first point of contact when there's a problem".