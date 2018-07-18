The Deepcut Four: A timeline

Video

Between 1995 and 2002, four young Army recruits died from gunshot wounds in unexplained circumstances at Deepcut barracks in Surrey.

The Army insisted the deaths were all suicides, but all the families disagreed. Inquests at the time returned three open verdicts and one of suicide.

Over the years, families of the soldiers continued their campaigns and recently fresh inquests have been ordered into the deaths of three of the soldiers - Pte Cheryl James, Pte Sean Benton and Pte Geoff Gray.

The family of the fourth soldier - Pte James Collinson - have continued to call for an inquiry.