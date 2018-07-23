The boy with arthritis in his eyes
The boy whose arthritic eyes threaten Marine dream

Malachi Neat's goal in life is to become a Royal Marine.

But there's a problem - the 14-year-old from Coventry has arthritis in his eyes.

He is one of about 12,000 UK children who have the condition.

