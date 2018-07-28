Trying to conquer my fear of flying
BBC Radio 5 Live listener Jo has an extreme fear of flying, and hasn't been on a plane for 20 years.

After a day-long course to try and help people with a phobia of flying, the final hurdle is a short, 30-minute flight from Birmingham International Airport.

Jo shared her feelings and fears as she built up to departure. But will she be able to take off?

