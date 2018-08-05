Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
One boy, 9, and his dog round up Macclesfield sheep trial win
Nine-year-old Charlie is the youngest competitor at the Macclesfield Sheep Dog Trials - but what do the different whistle commands mean?
-
05 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-45070569/one-boy-9-and-his-dog-round-up-macclesfield-sheep-trial-winRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window