Are British Asians socially conservative?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British Asians more socially conservative than rest of UK, says survey
British Asians are more socially conservative - and more optimistic - than the wider UK population, a ComRes survey for the Asian Network suggests.
Nomia Iqbal sat down with Aishah Din, Neelam Heera, Jaspreet Singh and Nabila Haider to discuss the survey's findings.
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-45177034/british-asians-more-socially-conservative-than-rest-of-uk-says-surveyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window