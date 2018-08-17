Euston station closed for three weekends
Video

London Euston station closed for three weekends in a row

There will be no trains to or from London Euston for the next three weekends, including Bank Holiday Monday.

Network Rail is urging people not to travel at all on the West Coast Main Line during these times as engineers rebuild a major section of track.

  • 17 Aug 2018
