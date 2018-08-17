Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Euston station closed for three weekends in a row
There will be no trains to or from London Euston for the next three weekends, including Bank Holiday Monday.
Network Rail is urging people not to travel at all on the West Coast Main Line during these times as engineers rebuild a major section of track.
-
17 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-45205885/london-euston-station-closed-for-three-weekends-in-a-rowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window