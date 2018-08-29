Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dogs helping children with autism stay calm
A mother says an assistance dog had helped her autistic son in stressful situations.
Anna Duthie said seven-year-old Alex struggled to cope in busy places such as shopping centres and theme parks, but Chester, who came from Support Dogs, helped him to manage.
-
29 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window