Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charity offering used school uniforms 'helping hundreds'
A charity in Halifax which gives away recycled school uniforms has helped hundreds of families over the summer.
The average cost of a high school uniform can be up to £200.
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-45374837/charity-offering-used-school-uniforms-helping-hundredsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window