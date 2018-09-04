'Yes Mummy! Let's go to John O'Groats'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Four-year-old cycles from Land's End to John O'Groats

Four-year-old Rhoda has spent her summer holidays cycling 874 miles from Land's End to John O'Groats.

She undertook the challenge with her parents Tom and Katie, and five-year-old sister Ruth. It took the family, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, three weeks.

Rhoda is believed to be the youngest person to complete the challenge.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live she celebrated with an ice cream.

A video of Rhoda giving a passing lorry driver the 'thumbs up' went viral in June 2018.

  • 04 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Cyclist, 4, gives lorry driver thumbs up