Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Four-year-old cycles from Land's End to John O'Groats
Four-year-old Rhoda has spent her summer holidays cycling 874 miles from Land's End to John O'Groats.
She undertook the challenge with her parents Tom and Katie, and five-year-old sister Ruth. It took the family, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, three weeks.
Rhoda is believed to be the youngest person to complete the challenge.
She told BBC Radio 5 Live she celebrated with an ice cream.
A video of Rhoda giving a passing lorry driver the 'thumbs up' went viral in June 2018.
-
04 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-45413241/four-year-old-cycles-from-land-s-end-to-john-o-groatsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window