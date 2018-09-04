Video

Four-year-old Rhoda has spent her summer holidays cycling 874 miles from Land's End to John O'Groats.

She undertook the challenge with her parents Tom and Katie, and five-year-old sister Ruth. It took the family, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, three weeks.

Rhoda is believed to be the youngest person to complete the challenge.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live she celebrated with an ice cream.

A video of Rhoda giving a passing lorry driver the 'thumbs up' went viral in June 2018.