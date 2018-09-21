Terror-trained ambulance staff doubled

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hundreds more West Midlands ambulance staff get terror training
West Midlands Ambulance Service is doubling the number of its staff trained to deal with major emergencies, including terror attacks.
The Special Operations Response Team course involves the use of body armour and chemical suits.
-
21 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-45599121/hundreds-more-west-midlands-ambulance-staff-get-terror-trainingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window