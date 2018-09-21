Terror-trained ambulance staff doubled
Hundreds more West Midlands ambulance staff get terror training

West Midlands Ambulance Service is doubling the number of its staff trained to deal with major emergencies, including terror attacks.

The Special Operations Response Team course involves the use of body armour and chemical suits.

