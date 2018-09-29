'Racist abuse made me feel alone'
Video

Woman racially abused while at university speaks out

Rufaro Chisango was racially abused while at Nottingham Trent university.

As she prepares to return for another year, she talks about feeling "isolated" and "alone" at the time.

