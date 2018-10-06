'Bonkers' mother turned medieval queen

Media player
'Bonkers' medieval queen role for Swindon mother
Meet the medieval queen from suburban Swindon.
Gwen Griffiths is a nurse during the week but transforms into 15th century royalty at the weekends.
BBC Inside Out (West) spent a weekend with her during the Tewkesbury Medieval Festival - one of the highlights of every re-enactors' calendar.
Watch her full story on Monday 8 October or afterwards via the BBC iPlayer.
06 Oct 2018
