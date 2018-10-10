"Some travellers are good, some are bad"

Video

Travellers have responded to claims they are costing local councils thousands of pounds in clean-up costs, with one inviting residents to "have a chat with us, have a cup of tea".

A BBC Freedom of Information request found 30 councils in the south of England had spent £1.2m on cleaning up unauthorised encampments in the past three years.

Many communities have experienced caravans arriving on open land leading to tensions with residents over issues such as litter and noise.

However, traveller Martin Ward told the BBC he always cleared up after himself but admitted others were not so considerate.

He called on councils and the government to provide enough official sites with proper facilities.