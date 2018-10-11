Disabled teen's festival wish comes true

Media player
Festival organised in honour of disabled teenager
A music-loving teenager whose disability leaves her unable to attend mainstream festivals has had one organised in her honour.
Willow Bush, 16, from Greenwich, has a rare genetic condition called Aicardi syndrome, which has resulted in learning and mobility disabilities and uncontrolled epilepsy.
With the help of charity Make-A-Wish her mother, Viv, organised "WillowFest" in Tunbridge Wells.
