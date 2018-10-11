Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The dangerous world of teenage "money mules"
Students are being recruited as "money mules" to launder gangs' cash, a BBC investigation has found.
They are being drawn in by promises of payments of up to £9,000.
-
11 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window