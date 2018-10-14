Blasting leaves from the rail lines

Video

Leaves on the line are the butt of many train jokes but Network Rail says they are a serious issue.

Special trains are being used to clear the tracks on the Wessex route, which covers Surrey, Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Somerset and Wiltshire.

This autumn could be worse than usual for the troublesome vegetation because the firm has cut back on the number of lineside trees it fells.

A government review into the issue is due at the end of this month.