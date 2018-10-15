Abseil challenge for one-armed man

Media player
James Addyman lost his arm to stop the spread of cancer
James Addyman had his right arm amputated to stop the spread of an aggressive cancer.
The 22-year-old from Lamplugh in Cumbria says he is now finding a way "to do things differently".
He abseiled down the side of a Newcastle hotel to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, which helped him during his treatment.
15 Oct 2018
