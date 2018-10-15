Abseil challenge for one-armed man
James Addyman lost his arm to stop the spread of cancer

James Addyman had his right arm amputated to stop the spread of an aggressive cancer.

The 22-year-old from Lamplugh in Cumbria says he is now finding a way "to do things differently".

He abseiled down the side of a Newcastle hotel to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, which helped him during his treatment.

