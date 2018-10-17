Media player
Paddington station: Frustrated passengers amid rail chaos
Passengers face travel chaos after a test train severely damaged overhead power cables near Paddington Station on Tuesday evening.
All services running through Paddington were cancelled into Wednesday causing disruption for many, we find out how passengers were affected.
17 Oct 2018
