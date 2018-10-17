BMX brothers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BMX brothers Tre and Kye Whyte are aiming for Olympic glory

A BMX track in south London set up after London's 2012 Olympics has helped hone the talents of brothers, Tre and Kye Whyte.

The pair from Peckham are now on the British Cycling Academy programme and are hoping their success can help inspire the next generation of young people.

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart

  • 17 Oct 2018
Go to next video: BMX explained