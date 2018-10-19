Video

A gang of twenty men, mainly of Pakistani heritage, who groomed and sexually abused vulnerable girls in the Huddersfield area, have been convicted in a series of trials.

Nazir Afzal, a former Chief Crown Prosecutor in north-west England, was the main prosecutor in the case against the Rochdale grooming gang in 2012.

He tells Radio 4's PM programme that the fear of being called racist should not be used as an excuse for not investigating these men as "it's not their race or ethnicity that drives their behaviour, it's the fact that they are men and they think they can get away with it".