Owning the f-word

Video

“I’m fat and that’s a fact”.

Vanessa Martin, says social media and "other fat women online" have helped her gain confidence in herself and her body image through pole dancing.

The 31-year-old from Solihull travels more than 50 miles a week to do a pole dancing class in Stafford, not to get fit and lose weight but for sheer enjoyment.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.